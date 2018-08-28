Rome High hosts parents for open house
Parents of Rome High students had the chance to interact with their kids’ teachers last week while attending the school’s open house.
“We started our open house by educating our parents on how we personally build relationships, how we connect with our Title I School Improvement Plan and explain our focus here at Rome High School,” said Principal Eric Holland.
In addition to touring the school, parents got a glimpse of the daily activities their kids are involved in and see how they are fitting into the environment.
“This is a great time for parents to come by and see how their kids are adjusting to the ninth grade, especially coming from the middle school,” said Wesley Thompson, who teaches environmental science and biology for ninth- and tenth-graders. “Our 10th-grade parents also like to see how their children are transitioning from their freshman year. It's a great way to communicate with the parents and establish that relationship from the very beginning of the year.”
During the open house, teachers also got to meet with parents and talk with them, an opportunity which is rarely afforded.
Rome High School Science teacher Jaclyn Haynes was especially excited about open house.
“At the beginning of the year, we don't always get to know our kids and their parents. There is so much happening at the start of the school year and we don't get that chance to properly meet each family,” explained Haynes. “Open house allows us to meet their parents and learn a little more about the student’s background, their strengths and weaknesses.”
“I have 170 students and the kids, for the most part, are all still strangers,” Haynes continued. “I always tell their parents; ‘I know I am going to love your child in a few weeks, I just haven't gotten to know them yet.’ It's more concrete when you meet them a few weeks after school starts.”
Eleventh-grade American literature teacher Tenesia Eanes praised the opportunity open house presents.
“It's beneficial for the parents because they get to come in to our classrooms and see what the kids view every day. I usually go over what we've been working on in the curriculum, as well as talk to them about what I expect from their student and also what their expectations are,” she said. “We really do love when parents come up here and share their involvement.”