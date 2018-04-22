Rome has customer appreciation day as part of Georgia Cities Week
Rome and the Transit Department are having a day of free public transportation on Tuesday as part of a customer appreciation day during Georgia Cities Week.
In addition, people are invited to join Rome City commissioners for a ride on a special service route along the main line. The commissioners will depart from the Midtown Transit Station at 10:30 a.m., according to a press release.
The route will be shortened so city commissioners can return to greet the public at a free hot dog lunch hosted as part of the festivities. The free hot dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Transit Station.
“We are excited the Rome City commissioners will help us celebrate both our customers and this great city service,” said Kathy Shealy, Rome Transit director. “Cities with public transportation benefit from higher economic productivity. Transit provides access to jobs and offers personal mobility and freedom for people from every walk of life.”
The Transit Department’s Customer Appreciation Day coincides with Georgia Cities Week.
Each year the City of Rome highlights unique services the city provides. Throughout the week, the city will utilize social media to promote how the city serves as a central place for people, business and communities, according to the release.
To view route maps and transit guides, visit the transit web page on RomeFloyd.com; the page is listed under the For Residents tab.
For questions on “Ride with Your City Commissioners Day” or any Customer Appreciation Day festivities, contact Kathy Shealy at 706-236-5030, kshealy@romega.us.