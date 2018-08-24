Rome Half Marathon to benefit student runner as he battles bone cancer
The race will once again benefit Rome-area middle and high school running programs, but this year some of the proceeds will go to Rome teen runner Jamie Hughes and his family. Hughes is in the midst of fighting to win his battle against Osteosarcoma, a very rare but aggressive bone cancer that attacks children in their growth spurts.
All of the races start and end at State Mutual Stadium, with the 5k starting at 8 a.m. and the Half Marathon and Relay starting at 8:05 a.m. Half marathon, relay, and 5k finishers receive long sleeve tech T-shirts and will enjoy a post-race pancake breakfast provided by the Rome Braves.
Before the runners toe the line, the area’s high school teams and athletes will be honored the night before at the 2018 GoGo Running All-Area Cross Country Banquet that will be held on Dec. 7. In the last five years, the race has raised nearly $12,000 for the running programs at area high schools, with last year’s event bringing in $3,600 which in turn was donated back to programs.
Schools that have received at least one donation check include Armuchee, Coosa, Model, Pepperell, Rome, Calhoun, Gordon Central, Rockmart, Darlington, Providence Prep Academy, St. Mary’s, Cedartown and Unity Christian.
Some of these schools have only had volunteers for the race for one year while others have participated with volunteers each year, which is the requirement for schools to be eligible for a donation.
To register and for more information on the River City Bank Half Marathon, Half Relay and 5k, and the GoGo Running All-Area Banquet, go to www.romehalf.com or contact GoGo Running at The Shoe Box at 706-291-0752.