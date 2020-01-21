A Rome man has been charged with murder and two counts of felony cruelty to children for allegedly causing the death of a 3-year-old at the Ashland Park Apartments last year.
The incident happened between Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, 2019, according to the warrants.
Antonio Montezz Hudson, 48, of 113 E. 13th St. turned himself in Tuesday afternoon on three warrants taken by Rome police as a result of their investigation into the death of his grandson, Deajrain Hudson, 3.
Detective Randy Gore with the Rome Police Department said the toddler was taken to Redmond Regional Medical Center on Jan. 8 last year and was pronounced dead a short period of time after his arrival.
An autopsy was performed on the child and the results of that autopsy are what prompted police to seek the warrants. They were issued late Monday afternoon by Chief Magistrate Judge W. Gene Richardson.
The warrant charging the elder Hudson with murder in the second degree alleges that he caused the death of his grandson during the commission of acts of cruelty to a child.
Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the autopsy revealed the presence of a controlled substance in the child.
"He was in control of the child at the time," Burnett said. She declined to specify what type of drug was found in the child's system.
Burnett said the elder Hudson turned himself in to authorities at the Floyd County Jail Tuesday after being informed of the warrants for his arrest.
The warrant changing Antonio Hudson with cruelty to children in the second degree alleges that he caused the child cruel or excessive pain by failing to provide medical care in a timely manner, which led to the death of the 3-year old.
A second warrant alleging felony cruelty to children claims the elder Hudson failed to provide a safe living environment, which was also a factor in the child's death.