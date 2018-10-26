Today is the last Saturday in October, meaning this may be the last chance to experience some fall fun before the holidays begin; fortunately there are plenty of events taking place locally that will keep the fall spirit alive until after Halloween.
Chiaha Harvest Festival
The annual Chiaha Harvest Festival returns to Ridge Ferry Park this weekend and will offer its traditional selection of arts and crafts as well as hot apple cider and kettle corn. Live music will be performed on the stage for festival goers to enjoy.
Chiaha take place on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission to Chiaha is $5 for adults, $4 for students and seniors and $1 for children under 12. There is no charge for parking at Ridge Ferry Park for the event and handicapped parking is available. No pets are allowed at Chiaha.
Last year the event battled cold weather and rainy conditions. This year however, the national weather service predicts Saturday’s forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 60 and a low of 44.
Peach State Marching Band Festival
The Peach State Marching Festival is upon us, and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the event.
The Sound of the Seven Hills are fresh off of several victories after taking Best in Class and Grand Champion (Best in Show) in both the Contest of Champions hosted by Jacksonville State University this past weekend and the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational. They will also perform an exhibition show for the guests at Barron.
Bands will arrive at Barron Stadium on Saturday, and will feature programs from all classifications. This year Jacksonville State’s Marching Southerners will perform in exhibition with Rome Middle School also showcasing their marching performance earlier in the day.
To get a good look at Rome High’s Band, and many other talented students, come out to Barron Stadium and enjoy a day of music and fun. Tickets are $8 at the door.
Scary Berry Frightfest
The annual haunted trail is back sponsored by the Berry College Block & Bridle Club. The event sends participants down some of Berry College’s remote trails for scares and thrills. There will be food, games, hayrides, haunts and more. The hayride pick up is located at Hermann Hall’s West Lawn. Scary Berry runs from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. according to their website. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. For more information call Berry College at 706-232-5374.
Cave Spring Ghost Tours
Come out and see Cave Spring’s most haunted locations and listen to local story tellers while walking through the quiet streets of downtown Cave Spring. The annual walking tour takes paved and unpaved paths, so comfortable closed toed shoes are recommended. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent. The cost for the tour is $12.61 online or $10 at The Peddler in downtown Cave Spring. Proceeds go towards the Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority.