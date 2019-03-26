The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center fund closed out the year with a deficit and the latest figures show it's getting worse, but officials said Tuesday they expect to find ways to stabilize it in the future.
"We need a few more months to figure it out," said Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby Jr., who chairs the joint Solid Waste Commission this year.
The shortfall — around $315,000 as of the last reckoning in mid-February — is due to a number of factors.
County Manager Jamie McCord said a major expense has been the cost of transitioning last year from the old center on Watters Street to the new center in the remodeled former Zartic plant at 412 Lavender Drive. But the market for recyclables also has been steadily dipping.
The end-of-year fund balance went from about $580,000 in 2014 to $348,000 in 2015, to $130,000 in 2016 to $79,000 in 2017, according to Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter.
"So there was a lot of reduction before we even committed to relocating in 2017," McCord said.
But the spacious Lavender Drive facility with a double sort-line provides new opportunities for efficiencies and innovation, he said. Indoor storage room, to keep the material from deteriorating and hold it until prices rise, is just the most obvious and immediate benefit.
City Commissioner Wendy Davis asked about the effect of China and other countries now refusing to take recyclables. McCord said it's a universal problem but Floyd County has an ace-in-the hole with Marglen Industries. The company on Ward Mountain Road makes carpet fibers and other products out of plastic.
"There's less demand for materials, that's why prices go down," McCord said. "But we can't generate enough plastic for our one local company. Marglen would take nine loads a month and we're only getting them two."
Several members of the Solid Waste Commission said there's been some confusion about recycling since the new center opened in January, and most of the satellite drop-off points have closed due to issues with the property owners.
"People have been getting frustrated about where to take their recyclables," County Commissioner Allison Watters said. "We've got to have more education and get information out about the remote sites."
Rome city residents have curbside recycling available at no extra cost. The Lavender Drive center has a 24-hour drop-off area, and there are six remote collection sites scattered around the unincorporated area.
Sites on Potts Road in the northeast, Burlington Drive near Shannon and Berryhill Drive in western Floyd County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Midway Park Road site in the southeast has the same hours, but is also open on Mondays. A remote site on Kings Bridge Road southeast of Cave Spring is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, county public works crews are cleaning up the Watters Street site with plans to sell it, hopefully this summer. McCord said at least two "interested parties" check in with him regularly on the availability.
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contained $1.4 million to improve recycling operations, but the fund still had to borrow $324,000 from the Solid Waste Commission to complete the work. Bagby pointed out that the SPLOST money was originally slated only for improvements at the small site on Watters Street.
Instead, officials decided to revamp the operation for the future. McCord said Tuesday it was the right move.
"The opportunity is there," he emphasized. "We're going to do better this year, there's no doubt ... This is the first time ever that we've had the ability to sell more materials — and not everything has to make money. Some we do because it's the right thing to do."
Landfill Director Lee Stone said an increase in recycling would extend the life of the Walker Mountain site. An analysis several years ago found about 40 percent of the waste people bring to the dump is recyclable, he said, "but they're putting it in the ground."