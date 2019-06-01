The Rome-Floyd Recycling Center is poised to expand into the last remaining piece of the former Zartic plant on Lavender Drive.
County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said the additional 12,800 square feet would allow the facility to process latex paint disposals on site and provide more space to house electronics.
That means the center would be able to host more frequent electronics collection events, but the major benefit would be in dealing with paint.
“We can solidify it ourselves and just pay the (landfill) tip fee,” he told members of the Solid Waste Commission. “There also are some vendors who would purchase the paint, or come and get it. Habitat (for Humanity) and groups like that can use it as a primer coat.”
The cost would add another $500 to the $3,800 monthly lease with property-owner Ira Levy — equal to $6,000 more a year. But Skeen said it cost the recycling center $16,000 last year to dispose of the paint it took in.
“We’re not looking to make money on this. We’re just cutting our expenses,” he said.
The SWC backed the expansion, clearing the way for the revised lease to go to the Floyd County Commission for action.
But the issue was not without debate.
“Do we have the money?” asked City Commissioner Sundai Stevenson, who chairs the joint board.
“We’re in debt now,” County Manager Jamie McCord replied.
Recycling operations have been running a deficit for several years, slowly eating away at the fund balance. The Lavender Drive facility was remodeled to replace the old, land-locked building at 405 Watters St. with a $1.4 million earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
But the move required an additional $324,000 from the SWC budget. That, along with the current shortfall of about $300,000, is cause for concern.
“The solid waste fund was never set up to offset the deficit for recycling,” said Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins. “It has restricted assets for landfill closing costs, equipment and other future expenses.”
The fund has $13 million that can be tapped right now, Jenkins said, but Phase 7 at Walker Mountain Landfill is reaching capacity and it’s going to cost about $11 million to open Phase 8.
“This isn’t a sustainable model,” City Manager Sammy Rich agreed.
The SWC has agreed in the past to bolster the recycling fund because it keeps waste out of the landfill, extending its life. Landfill Director Lee Stone has said an analysis several years ago found that about 40 percent of the waste people bring to the dump is recyclable.
County Commissioner Wright Bagby said the deficit is expected to improve as the new, modern facility takes in more material and the Watters Street site is offered for sale. A request for bids is expected to be posted this week.
But he said savings on landfill space should be part of the calculation when considering if the recycling program is cost-efficient.
“That needs to be put in there, to be realistic,” Bagby said.
Several options were kicked around last week, including annual transfers from the Rome and Floyd County general funds. Commissioners didn’t like that idea, but raising the tip fees at the landfill was not popular either.
“We’ve got landfills to the north and south of us that are cheaper,” McCord said. “If you’re in business and you can save money by driving to Polk County, you’re going to do that.”
Plans are to hire a consultant to come up with potential scenarios. The SWC, which meets every two months, is prepared to call a special meeting earlier to approve a request for proposals. The Lavender Drive site opened in December but didn’t start regular functions until January.
“It’s a good time to reevaluate our whole operation,” County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said. “What is the community commitment? Are we going to continue to expand recycling when we can’t fund it?”