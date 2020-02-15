Rome has a long history spanning nearly 200 years and has a wide variety of historic buildings and sites.
"We have a lot of structures throughout the entirety of Floyd County that are designated as historic structures," Planning Director Artagus Newell said to county commissioners during caucus this past week.
After visiting historic sites around the county, Newell and Rome-Floyd Planning Department members decided to create a bigger focus on historic preservation in 2020, starting with Historic Preservation Month in May.
Last year, the planning department hosted a preservation celebration at the historic Desoto Theatre where people gathered to listen to accredited speakers talk about the history of the area.
In 2018, the planning department partnered with Harbin Clinic to host a Hike through History event. People got the chance to participate in a guided hike through Myrtle Hill Cemetery during lunch hours and learn more about Rome's historic gems.
According to community planner Brittany Griffin, 150 people came out to tour the cemetery, get lunch from the Speak Cheesy food truck and listen to the Barbaric Yawps perform live music.
This year, Griffin, the planning department and the Rome Office of Tourism expects to have an event each week, creating a month-long celebration.
Not all of the events have been confirmed, but Griffin said they plan to have another guided cemetery walk day on May 7.
In September, Rome will be the host for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation's Fall Ramble.
The Georgia Trust is the state's non-profit historic preservation organization dedicated to maintaining historic sites and structures throughout Georgia.
The Ramble is a bi-annual event that take place in the Spring and Fall. Rome will open 40 historic homes and properties that are not usually open to the public.
Griffin said Ramble ticket packages are $175 a day or $300 for all three days. The ticket packages include breakfast, lunch and dinners.
County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace said she opened her home up for the Ramble the last time Rome hosted the event in 2004.
The Georgia Trust Fall Ramble will take place on Sept. 25-27. Tickets aren't yet on sale.