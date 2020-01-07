A new master plan is in the works for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation department.
“We just put the needs-assessment study out for bid Thursday so it should be starting within the month,” RFPR Executive Director Todd Wofford said.
The process is expected to take about a year, with several public hearings scheduled to gather input.
Back in October, Wofford, City Manager Sammy Rich and other Rome and Floyd County officials agreed that it’s “high time” to update the parks and recreation master plan to replace the one drafted almost 20 years ago.
Once a consulting company is chosen to carry out the needs-assessment study, agents of the company will send out surveyors around Rome and Floyd County to ask local residents questions about what they would like to see built or upgraded in the local parks.
Walking trails, dog parks and swimming pools are just a few examples of what people could recommend for the parks.
A sub-committee for the master plan would also be formed to go over the needs-assessment study and figure out what will be best for the county.
Rich said it’s the “perfect time to re-envision” RFPR and figure out what changes need to be made.
While the master plan is being executed, RFPR plans to use 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax funds to work on other projects that have been in development.
“Parks and Rec has had some changes in the last year and Todd has done an excellent job in his role,” the city manager said.
RFPR will be using SPLOST funds to work on maintenance at some of the recreation centers, such as fixing the roof at the Anthony Center and replacing old A/C units.
Along with the maintenance upgrades, plans for a new playground at Ridge Ferry Park are underway.
“We want to get it in as soon as possible. ... the hope is to have it by the summer,” Rich said.