Rome and Floyd County could tap into a new pool of federal funding – the Transportation Alternatives Program – for non-traditional projects such as pedestrian and bike facilities and possibly trails.
“There is money out there,” Radney Simpson of the Georgia Department of Transportation told members of the joint Transportation Policy Committee.
A relatively new initiative, TAP is a competitive program open to small urban areas with populations ranging from 5,001 to 200,000 people.
Projects must cost $1 million or more and the community must provide at least 20% as a local match. There also must be a GDOT-certified employee designated to be in charge of the project.
County Manager Jamie McCord and City Manager Sammy Rich are tasked with choosing a designee to get certified. They’re expected to bring a proposal back to the TPC in July.
“We don’t leave money on the table,” said City Commissioner Sundai Stevenson, who chairs the committee.
The group didn’t discuss a specific project, but there is a wide range of potential activities. Economic development and connectivity are encouraged in the application process. Eligible items also include mobility improvements for wheelchair-users and Safe Routes to School elements.
Rome-Floyd Planning Director Art Newell noted that a contingent from Floyd County recently attended the Georgia Trails Summit in Columbus and returned with a number of good ideas.
County Commissioner Allison Watters said studies show millennials are favoring experiences over possessions and outdoor activities such as hiking and kayaking are now the third-largest economic engine in the nation.
“We’re so fortunate with our rivers and our trails ... We just need to take better advantage of that,” she said.
Also attending the summit were Joey Davidson, transportation planner for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, and Julie Smith of TRED, a local nonprofit formed as Trails for Recreation and Economic Development.
Simpson also reminded the joint committee of the opportunity to call for a transportation local option sales tax. He said Albany-Dougherty and several other southwest Georgia counties just passed a TSPLOST in March.
“That could be another avenue for transportation funding, assuming there’s a will at the local level,” Simpson said.
A sales tax for transportation projects has been allowed for individual counties since July 2017. Rome and Floyd County officials discussed asking the SPLOST Citizen Advisory Committee to come up with a proposed package, but members of that group were lukewarm about the idea in April.