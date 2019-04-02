Volunteers with several local organizations launched an initiative Tuesday to track down more than 1,100 Floyd County voters dropped from the rolls in the run-up to last year's election.
Organizer Ouida Sams said the NAACP of Rome/Floyd County got its list from the state chapter late last year. They've joined forces with the local League of Women Voters and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority alumnae to vet the removals and re-register everyone eligible to vote.
The first step, she told the 14 volunteers gathered at the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, is to see if they personally know anyone on the list.
"If you know they're deceased, mark them deceased; if you know they've moved, put 'moved,'" Sams told the group.
The next step will be to take the remainder and try to contact them, through postcard mail-outs and connections in the community. Sams said she's already spoken to one person she knows whose name was on the list.
"She, a young woman, was taken off because she hadn't voted in two years. I encouraged her to re-register and showed her how," Sams said.
Rebecca Moye, president of the local LWV chapter, said the goal is to bring back old voters before the Rome City Commission elections in November.
Georgia has come under federal scrutiny for a surge of voter purges — including a massive cancellation in July 2017 when Gov. Brian Kemp was secretary of state. Most controversial is a "use-it-or-lose-it" provision in state law that automatically removes voters who don't cast ballots in two consecutive general elections.
Robert Brady, who was hired as Floyd County's chief elections clerk after the 2018 election, said voters are moved to the inactive list when they miss one election. After the second, he said, a card is mailed to the voter's registered address notifying them they are due for removal. If they don't respond, it's assumed they're no longer there.
"My experience with voter rolls in general ... is that most (cancellations) are due to the action of the voter," he said.
Still, Brady said he is interested to see the results of the volunteer voter re-registration efforts and applauded their initiative.
"The higher percentage of participation in an election indicates a greater level of success in my profession," Brady said with a smile. "That's how we keep score."