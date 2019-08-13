Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.