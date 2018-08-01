Rome, Floyd crews eyeing potential flood areas
"We've probably set out 30 'caution, high water' signs but the only road closed was Burnett Ferry, and that was due to an accident," County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said.
Georgia Power crews had to replace a pole damaged in the wreck on Burnett Ferry Road between the southwest leg of the bypass and the entrance to Highlander Trail. No serious injuries were reported and the road was reopened by 4:30 p.m.
Just over 4.4 inches of rain fell at the Floyd County airport from noon Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, and there's a 60-percent chance of thundershowers continuing today.
Skeen said there was some flooding in "the normal places that can't drain fast enough" — such as Gaines Loop Road, Bert Road and Lindsey Lane — but he was expecting the water to recede overnight.
"We've loaded up our on-call trucks for tonight, just in case, but we can handle how it's raining now," he said at around 5 p.m. "Some of (the flagged roads) could turn into closures, but we're hoping they'll go down in a few hours."
Inside the city of Rome, the situation looked even rosier, according to City Public Works Director Chris Jenkins.
"We really haven't had a lot of flooding calls," Jenkins said. "It's been a consistent rain but slow, so our drainage system's been able to handle it. We don't have any high-water signs out."
The ground is getting saturated in some areas, and crews were called out to remove a massive toppled tree on Mount Alto Road just past Martha Drive. A large limb also fell on Walnut Avenue during the heaviest downpour in the early afternoon.
Jenkins said crews also found an area on Eden Valley Road between U.S. 27 and Paris Drive where part of the shoulder was washing away, but they packed the hole with millings to halt the erosion.
"We’ve done a lot of maintenance work, making sure our grates are clean and don't have any debris so the water's able to get into our storm drains," he said.
Meanwhile, the level of the Oostanaula River in Rome rose nearly five feet in 24 hours to a high of 9.77 feet recorded just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The NWS is forecasting a peak of 13.8 feet by 4 p.m. Friday, but that's still well below the 25-foot flood stage.
Water and Sewer Director Mike Hackett's department is responsible for maintaining the city's levee system — which forms a protective loop north of the confluence downtown where the Oostanaula and Etowah meet to form the Coosa River.
Hackett said they monitor the level at the pump station 24 hours a day, but no action is needed unless the river hits 19 feet. The first step is to close the Second Avenue levee gate. The rest depends on how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will manage releases from the Carters Lake and Lake Allatoona reservoirs upstream.
"We’ve had a lot of rain but that doesn't necessarily bring the river up to the action stage. Especially when we've gone a long period of time without rain," Hackett said.