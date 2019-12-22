Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation officials announced they have the fire marshal’s blessing to set off fireworks over the American flag atop Jackson Hill for the first time, during the city’s July 4th celebration next year.
“It’s going to be off the charts,” Executive Director Todd Wofford told a room full of county and city officials during their annual RFPR meeting Dec. 18, adding there will be 2,200 separate pyrotechnic items released from the hill, thanks to Redmond Regional Medical Center’s sponsorship. “You’ll be able to see them from everywhere. It’s going to be amazing.”
Wofford also shared with the group various changes in the works for the department as it builds its staff back up following a period of high turnover.
“We’ve been in a state of transition, but are restructuring so that those hired can see a path to advancement and know they’re not going to be cutting grass for the rest of their lives,” Wofford said.
The hiring of Assistant Sports Manager Jeremiah Blanton to help build the baseball program and find ways to attract inner-city youth to a sport that “can be played anywhere” is a definite plus, he said.
With the mindset of “playing smarter, not harder,” the RFPR board approved a $2 fee hike for Tot Time and Open Gym gymnastics — from $4 per Tot Time participant per visit to $6 and from $6 per person per visit in Open Gym to $8 — to offset staff costs and equipment upgrades.
Birthday party rates, private lesson fees, non-resident recreational class fees and non-resident competitive team fees also were increased to bring in an extra $22,780 per year total for the department.
“We had almost 300 birthday parties this year,” new Special Services Manager Mary Hardin Thornton said during the board meeting. “That’s a lot. We still have the lowest rate for a party in town.”
The annual fee for the 165 Challenger sports athletes, however, is actually going down from $50 to either $15 or $20, it was revealed.
“We have 165 special needs people playing every sport,” Wofford said. “We hope this will help them out financially.”
Moving football concessions toward a cashless system also is a desired goal, Parks & Rec staff said, arguing that credit card sales will save a lot of time and effort for those working the concession stands.
Rome City Commissioner Sundai Stevenson asked staff how they would handle the practice of parents giving their children money to pick up a drink or hot dog while they watch the game.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said they might have to explore the option of “cash cards,” where parents can convert cash to a plastic card that could be used at the stands.
Coca-Cola Corp.’s commitment to provide $100,000 over a five-year period if their products play a larger role at public events and festivals could help cover equipment costs for coaches, who currently are spending money out of their own pockets, Wofford said.
Ending the annual meeting on a high note, Wofford highlighted various projects completed in 2019 and those earmarked with the $75,000 budgeted for 2020.
Projects completed include the replacement of goals and basketball court resurfacing at Eagle and Tolbert parks; the installment of playground spinners at Ridge Ferry Park; the installment of a new water fountain and bench at Ridge Ferry Dog Park; and the addition of a disc golf course at Shag Williams Park.
Coming up in 2020, shade trees will be added at Riverview Park, fencing will be installed at Park Hoke and artificial turf will be added to the batting cages at Riverview Park.