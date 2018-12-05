The full Board of Directors of the Rome Floyd Chamber has agreed to support a change in the way industry is recruited locally.
In a special called meeting of the Board of Directors Wednesday, the Board has recommended that the Rome Floyd County Development Authority be tasked with industrial recruitment to guarantee representation from the Chamber and Greater Rome Existing Industries Association in the process.
A statement issued by the Chamber indicates that efforts to promote prosperity and growth in the community would be enhanced by the change, but also indicates the importance of the change being supported by both the Rome and Floyd County Commissions.
The Chamber would continue to support economic development efforts through existing programs of its education and workforce development, transportation, Small Business Action Council, governmental affairs and other committees
The statement issued by the Board reads, "This change will allow the Chamber to build upon the success of these programs while also providing openings for new and innovative ways to bolster commerce in Rome and Floyd County through our members. We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead."