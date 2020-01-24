While litter is one major obstacle Floyd County has been trying to tackle in the last year, blighted houses are another difficult problem the county has been trying to overcome.
When it comes to fighting blight, the litter and blight task force has been focusing on two things: code enforcement and building inspection, both of which are handled by the building department.
Since building official James Martin has started, he's been focused on ways to improve the building department and the way they operate on a daily basis.
The building department oversees new construction, land disturbance calls, development permits and code enforcement "as a whole."
"There are many things our department does ... normal folks don't really understand the process of our department," he said.
Martin's current big project is looking into a more efficient software for building inspectors to use. The department has been using the same Munis software for the last several years, but Martin is looking at getting a new software that will help inspectors be more "mobile" and keep better track of inspections.
The building official wants the inspectors' vehicles to become their offices by having their computers with them at all times so that they can immediately enter in all the data they gather from their inspections, instead of coming back to the building department offices.
Martin would be able to keep track of who's been where and what needs to be looked at.
However, he says that he's not in a hurry to get the software anytime soon, stating he wants "to do things right."
Martin plans to be looking into different software other areas are using at upcoming conferences.
"We'll call and go visit the areas to see how (the software) is working," he said.
While Martin agrees that code enforcement is very important to fighting the problem of blighted houses, they have to figure out efficiencies in the process and then find what works for both code enforcement as well as building inspection.
For now, Martin wants to work with their current budget and "streamline" their processes to get a better idea of what works and what doesn't.