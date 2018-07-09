Rome, Floyd boards to assess fireworks complaints
A Georgia law that went into effect July 1 allows people to shoot off fireworks until midnight on any day, unless there's a local prohibition. Since then, Floyd County 911 operators have fielded at least 113 calls, according to Assistant Director Sommer Splendore.
"Most of them were people complaining about the noise, asking if it's legal for their neighbors to be shooting them off," Splendore said. "Some are legit: Reports of juveniles shooting them at each other or at houses, committing vandalism with them."
Then there are the reports of gunshots that turn out to be fireworks, she added. Each of the calls must be answered, prompting Director John Blalock to issue a plea for restraint this weekend on the Floyd County E-911 GA Facebook page.
"We understand that some are frustrated ... that your pets are upset or that you disagree with the law," Blalock wrote. "But calling 911 to report that someone is performing a legal activity with which you disagree is not a proper use of 911 and stretches our resources."
County Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace and Rome Mayor Jamie Doss both said Monday that their board members have been hearing a lot from residents over the past week.
Wallace said County Commissioners have discussed the issue and are concerned that the pops, bangs and squeals are annoyingly loud, even though state law allows the use of fireworks.
"We just don't think we're going to continue down that path (the state set) because we're getting too many complaints," Wallace said. "But before we do anything, we want to meet with the City Commission and talk it over."
Plans are to make the subject an agenda item at the next Joint Services Committee, set for Aug. 7.
Doss said he has mixed feelings about trying to craft a new law that could be difficult to enforce. He's had complaints about fireworks scaring pets, he said, but he's also had some fun with them as well.
"I'm partial to Roman candles," the mayor said with a smile. "But I think if (Rome Police Department) indicates there is enough of a problem to warrant additional action, then the Commission probably needs to address it."
Wallace said they'll be gathering information to review at the upcoming meeting, which brings together the two top elected officials from the city and county along with their senior administrators.
"Hopefully we'll come up with a game plan of what we're going to do together," Wallace said. "There's really not much reason for the county to take action without the city."