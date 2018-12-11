Commissioner Craig McDaniel, who chairs the public safety committee, said its recommendation came after input from a wide range of stakeholders — including health advocates, law enforcement, business owners, employees and residents.
"If we're going to make any changes to what we have, I think it needs to go back through the committee," he said.
The board had been expected this week to enact the ordinance, which would have prohibited smoking and vaping on all public property along Broad Street and its side streets for the length of a block. The Town Green and Bridgepoint Plaza were included.
A coalition of healthcare professionals is urging creation of the smoke-free area and a number of supporters said it would make the district more inviting for families. Pushback came from some restaurant owners and retailers, who said the restriction would make it harder to retain employees and attract customers.
Enforcement appears to be a major sticking point, with police saying calls would be low-priority. The ordinance would levy fines of $50 to $250 against violators, and from $100 to $500 on business owners whose customers or employees break the law.
Commissioners have said they expect the ban and signage would deter most smokers and the penalties would be only for extreme cases. Opponents, however, have not been reassured.
"We're asking business owners to assume code enforcement responsibility. What's the legal basis for that?" said Diane Lewis, a business woman and downtown property owner. "Are there any other ordinances we're asking citizens — untrained, uncertified personnel — to enforce?"
McDaniel said he may announce a special called meeting before the committee's regularly scheduled session in January, but it won't have a recommendation by the city commission's last meeting of the year.
Also on Monday, city commissioners welcomed a visiting group of Anna K. Davie Elementary students. The local nonprofit Building Positive Families, founded by Charles and Regina Smith, sponsors the Distinguished Gentlemen and new Ladies of Elegance programs at the school.
Charles Smith said the programs aim to give the students structure, discipline, social skills and experiences they may not normally have. They came from a dinner at Longhorn Steakhouse, where they also talked to the manager about his job.
"The city of Rome needs you. You're the future," Mayor Jamie Doss told the children. "I hope one day you're sitting in my seat."
In other actions Monday, the board adopted its 2019 budget, which does not anticipate a property tax increase.
Commissioner Evie McNiece said it includes merit raises of up to 4 percent for employees, the addition of several positions and no increase in health insurance costs.