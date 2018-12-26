Meteorologist Kyle Thiem said the modern record for Rome is 68.56 inches in 1964, and the forecast for Thursday and Friday shows Rome could potentially receive another four inches. Another wave of rainfall expected Monday could push Rome over the record.
That was the backdrop Floyd County Road Department personnel were working under Wednesday as they worked to repair a sinkhole that shut down a section of Ward Mountain Road near its intersection with Morrison Campground Road.
Crews working to make the repairs Wednesday still were not certain what caused the sinkhole.
"It could very well have been attributed to the rainfall," said Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen. He explained there was a water line with a leak in the area where the sinkhole occurred, but the rate of the leak, under normal conditions, should not have been enough to cause a blowout of the line.
Thiem said that rainfall for Rome was fairly normal up into September, but since then an El Nino pattern in the Pacific has helped funnel an above-average amount of precipitation across the Southeast.
“Over the next several days we are expecting a few rounds of precipitation to come through associated with a few upper level disturbances, the heaviest of which is going to come through Thursday and Friday, and it looks like we're expecting anywhere from two to four inches in that area," Thiem said.
The El Nino pattern involves the creation of a large, low pressure system that sits off the California coast. He said that tends to drive the sub-tropical jet flow farther south than normal, opening up the southern states for colder and wetter conditions because Canadian lows are able to drop further to the south than they otherwise would. Those lows, which have a counter-clockwise air flow, then pull more moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico.
The Floyd County Road Department crews, along with an inmate crew from the Floyd County Prison, were hoping to complete the repairs to the sinkhole before additional rain set in.