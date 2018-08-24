Rome City Schools Running Club students have their first race
The students from the four elementary schools in the Rome City Schools Running Club — West Central, North Heights, East Central and West End — have their first race this morning at Ridge Ferry Park.
Each club member participates in a minimum three races and the club currently has over 130 student members across the four schools.
“We started this because we wanted our kids to have something physically active to do after school,” Nabors said. “As cross country coaches we wanted to share our love for cooperative and competitive running. As our kids move into middle school and high school, this club gives them the exposure and experience to start the sport of competitive running.”
They practice once or twice a week from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. through October.
Teachers have used the club to bond with students and as an incentive to help students maintain their studies and proper school behavior. Students aren’t permitted to participate if they’ve been given detention or suspended.
“When preparing for these races we start off with a few simple games that are fun. We play sharks and minnows, relay races, red light green light ... really just getting them running. After that, each school develops a little route,” Nabors said. “At East Central we have a course around certain buildings that is the equivalent to a quarter mile. We have students who will sprint, jog and walk. We practice that distance regularly at the pace the students are comfortable with,” she said.
Throughout the year the students are training with their coaches and they are introduced to stretching, dynamic warm-ups and proper running form. Each race is timed and they are encouraged to improve, but the main goal is inject fun into exercise.
“I could not do it without the fabulous teacher-coaches Ashleigh Vaughn, Erin Rhoades and Carrie Nobles,” she said.
The RCR Club covers the cost of the first race for their students. There is a fee to run in each additional race. Last year there were a number of sponsors who helped with race fees and they’re looking for sponsors for this year.