The job fair was held at Rome High School and drew local and out-of-state applicants
All of the city schools were present and interviewing for positions including paraprofessionals, early childhood education, math, English, music as well as career, technical and agricultural education positions.
The uptick in open positions, according to Superintendent Lou Byars, is from assessing the needs of each school. He said the system got a head count on which staff members were planning on leaving as well as what kind of restructuring needed to happen staff-wise. For instance, there is a large rising sixth-grade class he said, so the system has to make hiring arrangements to accommodate.
The job fair was held inside of the Rome High School cafeteria where potential candidates were dressed to impress. Long tables were set up around the outer part of the cafeteria where representatives from each of the system’s schools met with applicants and discussed details of the open positions. Principals or other representatives would then meet with the candidates at small tables in the middle of the room and hold the spot interviews. It was great experience for students just graduating college, Byars said.
“They get to interview with six different elementary schools in one place,” he said.
One of these applicants, Jonathan Jenkins, drove up from Venice, Florida, to interview with Rome City Schools. Jenkins said he is looking to relocate from Florida. He graduated from Kennesaw State University and said he loves the Northwest Georgia area. Jenkins interviewed for an art education position with Rome High School as well as a position at Rome Middle and a special education position.
If a candidate is liked by the administrators they visited Human Resources Coordinator Angie Newby, where they signed an employment offer.
“It’s almost like a pre-contract,” Newby said. The potential employees will agree to pass a background check, reference check, keep their teacher certification and finally the school board will have to approve their hiring. Newby was also on hand to answer any questions about certification or employment the job applicants may have had.
Rome High School had 12 student ambassadors present who greeted candidates and checked them in when they arrived.