The Rome High School Media Center was filled with people waiting to see what the students of Rome High School’s graphic arts program had been working on for several weeks. The time had come for the College and Career Academy to unveil its new student-designed logo.
“Knowing that we have a thriving graphic arts program here at Rome High, I thought, what would be better than making this logo creation a project for them?” said Holly Amerman, CEO of Rome City Schools College and Career Academy and CTAE Director.
RHS students were given the task of researching other logo designs, as well as the history of Rome City Schools, in order to get ideas used to create the new CCA logo.
“It was a great project; we had 13 logos submitted before our advisory board narrowed it to the top three. Once we got it down to three, we decided to let our student ambassador team vote on the winner,” said Amerman. “This isn’t my College and Career Academy. In fact, it isn’t even Rome City’s. To me, it belongs to these students. So, we wanted to make sure they were involved in the process.”
In attendance to the CCA Logo Reveal were members of the Rome City Schools’ Board of Education, parents and teachers.
Amerman and staff showcased all 13 submissions during the presentation, as well as recognized each student who took the time to design one of the logos. After finishing the preliminary presentation, the top three students were awarded a poster-sized print of their design, along with a certificate.
The top three contestants for the logo contest were Jailyn-Meikenzie Harris, Jaxon Bray and Shaun Ellis.
After a drumroll, Amerman revealed the winning logo that will be used to brand the College and Career Academy. Rome High student, Shaun Ellis’ creation was displayed on a stand, announcing him the prizewinner of the CCA Logo Contest.
Not only will Ellis’s design be used for all-things-College and Career Academy-related, but Ellis was also awarded an internship with Hi-Tech Signs, a local business operated here in Rome.
“I am very surprised that my classmates chose my design to be the logo for the new College and Career Academy,” said Ellis with a smile. “I can’t wait for my opportunity to intern with Hi-Tech and hopefully use what I’ve learned at the next level.”
“I am beyond proud of these kids,” Amerman said. “I know how hard it was to narrow it down to just three, and then eventually, just one winner. They were all so amazing!”