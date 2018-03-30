Rome City Schools’ Challenge students visit Jekyll Island
This March, Gary Jones and Rome City Schools’ sixth-grade students from the Challenge program got a close look at nature and ecosystems along Georgia’s coastline. Challenge is the name given to the Rome City Schools’ gifted program. Students in this group have shown exceptional ability in the classroom and test into the program.
“I have been taking my gifted classes to Jekyll Island for six years with the Rome City Schools’ Challenge Program,” Jones said. “The other teachers on this trip were Kathy Rogers and Brant Amerman. The primary focus of our three day educational field study is the ecology and zoology of barrier islands. We also work on soft skills that gifted students tend to struggle with like building relationships with peers, group collaboration and communication of ideas to peers.”
This year’s group of 34 students stayed at the facilities of Jekyll Island’s 4-H program that is run by scientists and students who are studying to become scientists. Many are from the University of Georgia’s biology and chemistry programs.