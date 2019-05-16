The Rome City Schools board of education will hold a called board meeting in the board room of their central office Friday at noon to discuss the strategic plan for fiscal year 2020 as well as other items.
The board will mainly be looking at setting goals for the 2019-2020 school year. Determining these goals was originally scheduled to happen at the two day planning retreat earlier this month, however due to a full agenda some discussion had to be postponed.
Other topics which will be discussed include a short term back-up plan for transportation next school year. The board has approved the purchase of 35 new buses and is currently working to train bus drivers. However, if this cannot all be done by Aug. 1, the board will have to see what temporary measures they will need to put in place until the buses and drivers are ready. Superintendent Lou Byars told the board at their regular meeting Tuesday that they are working towards having everything ready by the beginning of school.
The school system is also hoping to hear back from state and federal agencies on Friday about being allowed to continue the current transportation arrangement with the Rome Transit Department, which would allow the schools more time to get things in order.
Floyd County Schools has called for a short meeting Monday morning at 8 a.m. in the superintendent's office. The board will go into closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss personnel and a student matter.