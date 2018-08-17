Rome city manager stresses that Rome is open for business
The man at the helm of Rome's municipal ship, City Manager Sammy Rich, told Rome and Floyd County business leaders Friday that everything is pretty much running on an even keel.
Rich, during a state of the city presentation, told Rome Floyd Chamber Governmental Affairs committee members "part of the beauty of our community is stability."
"So far so good, in 2018 there is no tax increase," Rich said. "That's usually a sign that things are going pretty well for our community where tax increases are generally frowned upon."
There have been no increases in business licenses for the past three years, which is part of the city's "open for business" culture.
"We're not busting at the seams with growth, but again, we're not about to go bankrupt and dry up as a community,” Rich said. "We've got a vibrant downtown that everyone wants to be a part of."
Showing a series of slides related to revenue streams, Rich explained that the trend almost across the board was steady.
He did point out that local option sales taxes have been dropping slightly and water sales have fallen over the past 20 years.
"In a city of three rivers, water is plentiful. What we don't have is a lot of industries that want to buy water," Rich said. "We've got plenty to sell, we'd love to sell more water."
In spite of that, the city's fund balance has gone up significantly in recent years.
The city manager showed the business group statistics from the Building Inspection office indicating that single family housing activity is up in the city limits.
"This is a huge economic indicator for us that there is a surprising amount of construction going on that you may not be aware of," he said.
Housing improvements the city has made in the South Rome community through public private partnerships have the city hopeful that years of public investments will lead to some new private investment across the community.
Rich also detailed the importance of quality of life issues ranging from the Stonebridge golf course to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and continuing expansion of the trail system.
The Stonebridge bonds are on course to be paid off in 2024 and he said the tennis center has exceeded all early expectations. Another priority is connecting the various trail networks through the community and out into the county.
"Suffice to say trail users, when they come to your community, they don't typically ride their $10,000 bikes in to steal or shoot your cows," Rich said. "They'll come in and spend money and then they'll come back and make a weekend out of it."
Responding to a question from former restaurateur Curtis Gardner, Rich said he thinks West Rome could use a boost, such as new development at the old Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property or landing a big industry out on Berry property off Technology Parkway to stimulate new growth.