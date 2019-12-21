When Rome City Manager Sammy Rich thinks about the 25 special purpose, local option sales tax projects approved by voters two years ago and the various wish list items of more than 30 departments for the next five years, there are two projects in particular that come up most often.
"It's tough to choose favorites, but the two I get asked about the most from local citizens is the Fifth Avenue River District streetscape and the East Central secondary access," Rich said Thursday of two 2017 SPLOST projects totaling about $2.4 million. "The streetscape will be a huge catalyst for the River District. It's very exciting. And I get a lot of conversations about the secondary access road for East Central Elementary off of Dean. There's a lot of parent traffic, picking up and dropping off children, that causes cars to get backed up out to Dean."
Construction of a new entrance to the school off East 14th Street and Bobo Drive to provide a relief valve to that traffic should be starting in late spring or early summer, Rich said.
"I know parents and administrators will be elated to have that," he said of the $395,000 project. "It's not a huge expenditure, but a very good project."
Both projects were part of the $63.8 million 2017 SPLOST package approved by voters to be collected on starting this past April. It passed with 60.73% of the vote, including unprecedented support from the unincorporated part of Floyd County.
About 41% of the funding is earmarked for transportation and a wide variety of public works projects; 26% for public safety; 22% for economic development and 11% for recreation.
The largest chunk — $8,000,000 — is designated for a new Agricultural Center, which could include a central arena surrounded by offices, cafes and a Georgia Grown store. Space for a permanent farmers market and food trucks will be included in the complex, which does not yet have a specific site selected.
Rome public works items totaling $5,000,000 will include the replacement of sidewalks between residential and shopping areas on Redmond Circle, Lavender Drive and Reservoir Street. About $2.5 million of that will be used to repave deteriorated roads in the city.
Improvements to Barron Stadium on West Third Street with $825,000 of that SPLOST package include new artificial turf, a new scoreboard and upgrades to its press box.
Rich said the city has a window of opportunity to get the stadium work done before the Corky Kell football games start back up on Friday nights and the soccer season begins.
He said this is why keeping the stadium downtown is vital for the city.
"The commission made the political decision to keep the stadium downtown," Rich said. "It's an exciting time for football and it puts a lot of eyes on downtown, gets a lot of folks into the community."
The revitalization of downtown that began with Broad Street in the mid-1980s and is now being extended across the river with the Fifth Avenue streetscape project adding pedestrian-friendly elements to encourage redevelopment of the Fifth Avenue and West Third Street district is something Rich and other community members have been dreaming of for quite some time.
"Everywhere in this country folks are trying to recreate this authentic, eclectic downtown with the mom and pop stores," said Rich, who has lived in Rome since 2002. "That's the beauty of Rome. When you talk about quality of life, it's a place where you can just go out and meander around and enjoy the whimsical lights and people milling around. It's very vibrant. A lot of communities don't have that."