Among other business in this week's Rome City Commission meeting, City Manager Sammy Rich received a glowing job evaluation and 3.5% pay increase.
Earlier this week, the Rome City Commission approved raising Rich's annual base salary from $165,433.24 to $171,223.18, according to Rome City Clerk Joe Smith.
Mayor Bill Collins said Wednesday Rich's evaluation by commissioners "turned out excellent," scoring in the high 90s out of a possible 100 points in all seven performance categories.
Rich was judged on his professionalism, public relations, financial management, staff management, property management, the handling of major issues and his relationships with commissioners.
"He's been great for the City of Rome," Collins said. "We have a lot of momentum going in a lot of different areas. I'm looking forward to a great and prosperous new year with Sammy at the helm."
Rich has been city manager since former City Manager John Bennett retired in June of 2014. He also has served as Rome assistant city manager, Floyd County assistant manager, Carroll County planner and Georgia Department of Transportation urban planning engineer.
Rich said Tuesday he got some good feedback from the commissioners Monday and is looking forward to continuing to do his best for the city.
"I find it an honor and a privilege to serve in this role for a city that I love," Rich said. "I'm excited for the new year as we bring on three new commissioners and all the opportunities ahead. We have a great community and I know we will work tirelessly."