The Rome City Commission recognized long-term employees with more than 20 years of service. Mayor Bill Collins and City Manager Sammy Rich handed out service pins at a Monday ceremony.
Cemetery Department Director Stan Rogers and William Hicks of the Solid Waste Department are marking 35 years with the city.
Other employees and their departments are:
♦30 years: Sherry Ball, water billing; Tim Brunson, water; Bekki Fox, community development; Jamie Lambert, fire; Rod Machtolff, water reclamation facility; Lisa McClain, technology services; Barry McElroy, police; Sue West, police; Julian Williams, water reclamation facility.
♦ 25 years: Joann Bell, city clerk; Tony Boyd, fire; Ken Hardin, water; Scott Linley, fire; Terry Paige, arborist; Donnie Parker, solid waste; Kevin Rush, engineering; Benjie Smith, fire.
♦ 20 years: Emma Brown, police; Sam Burnham, fire; William Ivery, fire; Eric Kines, fire; Danny McGhee, fire; Leroy Minter, street; Linda Patty, fire; Lee Pryor III, water; Brad Roberson, fire; Lisa Smith, tourism; Ernest "ET" Trammell, solid waste; Jeff Wenzel, water; Tim Williamson, solid waste; Kyle York, police.
The board also recognized several employees for educational achievements:
Sarah Huffman in the Human Resources Department earned a master's degree in industrial organizational psychology.
D.J. Metroka with the Police Department earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
Ashley Morris with the Police Department earned an associate's degree in criminal justice.
Dawn Taylor with the Finance Department earned an associate's degree in business.
Rich also presented City Attorney Andy Davis with a 5-year service pin and made surprise awards to the elected commissioners: Jamie Doss, 25 years; Milton Slack and Evie McNiece, 10 years; and Wendy Davis, 5 years.