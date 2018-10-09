Rome City School’s Board of Education monthly meeting went in session Tuesday night to discuss the state of the city education system and to discuss new business.
The board recognized West End Elementary School for having a 97.42 percent student attendance rate, the highest in the school system. The highest staff attendance number was West End Elementary for the second month in a row, which had an attendance rate of 98.39 percent.
The board of education went in to a closed session earlier that evening to discuss personnel changes and made it official Tuesday by confirming that five new staff members were being hired at four Rome City Schools.
Principal Kristin Teems of East Central Elementary School gave a presentation on what is new at the school and how they are doing academically. Teems praised the schools love of learning, and said the school won first and second at previous years’ math competitions. She broke down the comparisons between grade level test scores against the Georgia threshold test scores to show that East Central Elementary has surpassed those marks in several subjects and grade levels. The school will be officially opening the We Care Service Center on Oct. 18 to provide school supplies and clothes to kids who cannot afford them.
The meeting finished up with a brief ELOST report and a first reading of the school system’s concussion policy for this year.