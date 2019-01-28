Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools students and teachers are off tomorrow with potential winter weather in the forecast. Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the closure of state offices for Tuesday in 35 counties across North Georgia.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College are closed as well.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said he expects to make a decision on closing government offices after the scheduled 4 p.m. briefing from Tim Herrington, the county's emergency management agency director.
"Tim does a good job of keeping us, keeping everybody informed on conditions," he said.
Meanwhile, Rome public works crews are making brine to spray on the roads, using a system they built with components in their inventory following spare parts following the "blizzard" of 2016 that nearly shut down the state. McCord said county crews will be using that brine as well.
"We were going to make our own system but (Rome Public Works Director) Chris Jenkins said they could make brine faster than they could use it," McCord said.
The National Weather Service is calling for snowfall with the possibility of 1-2 inches of accumulation tonight and into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Polk County Schools are also closed.
The following 35 counties are affected by closure of state offices:
Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Lumpkin, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, Whitfield, and White