2018 Rome Christmas parade theme announced, early applications encouraged
The Christmas in Rome Committee announces in a press release that applications for the 2018 Rome Christmas Parade are now available on the parade website at www.romechristmasparade.com or on its Facebook page at “Rome Christmas Parade.”
“We always have great participation from the community,” said parade committee co-chair Janet Byington.
The date of the 2018 parade is Nov. 27 with a rain date of Nov. 29, if necessary.
This year’s theme is “The King is Born.” The committee encourages floats and entries to decorate in the theme of the parade.
“We have a 20-member committee that meets to select the parade’s theme,” said Byington. She said the committee works off recommendations from the community for annual theme ideas.
Applications are due by Nov. 15. An entry fee of $100, an increase from last year, must accompany each application. A late fee of an additional $50 will be charged after Nov. 15.
“We did change the application fee,” Byington said, stating that the new fee, while still cheaper, is more comparable to parade fees from surrounding communities. “Some nearby parades have entry fees up to $300, so we do try and keep ours affordable.”
Proceeds from the parade are used to beautify the downtown area with additional Christmas lighting and to provide for general expenses of the parade.
Byington said she encourages those who plan to enter the parade this year to get their applications in early to avoid the late fee.
As usual, Byington said the parade’s grand marshal will be announced at a breakfast the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.