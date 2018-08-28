2018 Rome Christmas parade announced
The Christmas in Rome Committee announces in a press release that applications for the 2018 Rome Christmas Parade are now available on the parade website at www.romechristmasparade.com or on its Facebook page at “Rome Christmas Parade.”
The date of the 2018 parade is Nov. 27 with a rain date of Nov. 29.
This year’s theme is “The King is Born.” The committee encourages floats and entries to decorate in the theme of the parade.
Applications are due in by Nov. 15. An entry fee of $100, an increase from last year, must accompany each application. A late fee of an additional $50 will be charged after Nov. 15.
Proceeds from the parade are used to beautify the downtown area with additional Christmas lighting and to provide for general expenses of the parade.