Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge organizers expect another sell out
There are still tickets available for the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Aug. 11 at the Rome City Auditorium — and there are two options available.
Patron tickets, which include access to a pre-event party with food and drinks at Forrest Place and reserved show seating, are $75 each, while general admission show tickets are $25 each.
“This event is always a sell out, so we are encouraging everyone to purchase tickets early,” said Kim Davis, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, the benefiting organization. “We have an awesome group of contestants this year who have all been working very hard to raise money and put on a great show for our community. You won’t want to miss out on what they have in store!”
Tickets can be purchased online at romecelebritydancechallenge.com or directly from contestants.
Dance teams will be competing for the Judges’ Choice Award, to be determined by a panel of judges, and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by community support in the form of funds donated. An online voting website will be launched in the coming months.
“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia provides critical services to five counties in our region,” said Rita Smith, president of the Board of Directors. “By simply attending this event, you are making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause and helping us raise awareness in our community. Plus, I guarantee that you will love the show!”
Since its inception, the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge has raised more than $830 thousand for the Sexual Assault Center in the last seven years, $170 thousand of which was raised in 2017 alone. The Board of Directors hopes to be even more successful this year.
“We couldn’t be more grateful to our community for supporting the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge and the work of the Sexual Assault Center so generously over the last eight years,” said Davis. “Our sponsors, contestants, instructors, volunteers and attendees are the reason this fundraiser is successful. On behalf of our clients, staff and Board, I thank you for your support.”
To keep up with the latest information, find “Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge” on Facebook, or If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please call the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia at 706-292-9024.