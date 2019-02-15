Mayor Bill Collins and County Commission Chairman Scotty Hancock each read a joint proclamation which said that "trees, wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal."
Mike Brunson with the Georgia Forestry Commission explained that the commitment to trees was "something you can't really put a price on." He said the Growth Award was particularly special because every time the city qualifies, it has to be based on different programs and more money has to be spent on the programs than the previous year.
To be designated a Tree City USA in the first place, the city has to have a tree ordinance, a tree board, a budget of at least $2 per capita dedicated to the tree program and an official Arbor Day program.
Rome Arborist Terry Paige explained that the city replaced diseased elm trees in the median of Riverside Parkway prior to Friday's celebration with new Windstar willow oak trees. Paige said a pathogen had gotten into the elm trees.
"Every year we've been replacing some of those trees. That pathogen just kept attacking every tree that we would plant," Paige said.
The willow oaks are clone trees that will all look alike as they grow to a height of up to 70 feet with a canopy crown that will spread over 40 feet. Many of the trees in the median on Broad Street are also willow oaks. Paige and his Urban Forestry department crews planted 17 of the willow oaks along the parkway and one on the trail in Ridge Ferry Park.
"We got all this done between the rain," Paige said. "We don't really need a lot more rain, but we need it to keep coming a little at a time."
Winnie Holland, president of the Federated Garden Clubs of Rome, said Arbor Day is like no other holiday. All of the others honor something that happened in the past while Arbor Day is dedicated to planting for the future. She said the willow oaks will turn a beautiful yellow gold in the fall.
"We hope that whether you're a longtime Roman or newcomer to this wonderful town, that you will put down new roots in Rome and experience the growth just like our beautiful willow oaks," Holland said.