Rome businessman buying E. Rome McDonald's
"I cannot even describe to you how excited about this I am," Aaron said. He has a lot of history at the shop, and was an assistant manager at the original store which was maybe a block closer to town. While working for the McDonald's regional corporate offices in Atlanta, he oversaw the rebuild of the store in 1986.
Aaron has spent his entire career with the fast-food giant but only became a franchisee about a decade ago. He owns stores in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia, including the Martha Berry Boulevard McDonald's.
Aaron's business model is based on "Making a Difference" and he said that's exactly what he plans to do at the East Rome store, which was number 579 in the entire McDonald's chain, now more than 37,000 worldwide. "We're going to run that restaurant at a high level, love on our people and love on our customers," Aaron said.
He's keeping the existing staff but bringing in leaders from his other stores to help train the staff of approximately 60 to his expectations related to service.
"The focus for the first six to nine months is going to be all about people, operations and community, and then I'm going to redo the entire inside of the restaurant," Aaron said. "The exterior looks good but inside is like stepping back in time so we will gut the lobby and play place next year, probably late spring or early summer."
Aaron did the same thing to the Martha Berry Boulevard store, which he purchased in 2016.
Aaron was honored earlier this year with the Fred L. Turner Golden Arches Award, one of the highest honors given by the McDonald's system.
Turner was one of the first employees of the McDonald's Corp. in 1956 and retired as senior chairman and member of the board of directors of McDonald's Corp. in January 2004, He is also a life trustee of Ronald McDonald House Charities.