Rome will break ceremonial ground for the new Mount Berry Trail at 10 a.m. this morning during a brief ceremony off Coligni Way behind the main U.S. Post Office in Rome.
The Mount Berry Trail will run along the western bank of the Oostanaula River from a trail head behind the post office to Big Dry Creek. Phase Two of the project will include a bridge over Big Dry Creek and ultimately tie to the trail the existing trail system on the eastern banks of the river.
The Mount Berry Trail is one of two sections of trail that was part of the 2013 SPLOST package. The Redmond Trail, which would extend from the trail head behind the post office through Summerville Park to Redmond Circle along an abandoned rail line is the other.
Both of those trails are still waiting on Floyd County to complete a link from the existing trail that ends on the levee near East 12th Street, under a Norfolk Southern railroad trestle, across Little Dry Creek where it would tie into the trail head behind the post office.
Julie Smith, president of Trails for Recreation and Economic Development, a Rome-based trail advocacy group, said she knows people all over Georgia know about the connectivity of the trail network in Rome. From Chieftains to the Braves stadium, Myrtle Hill and the like.
"We're ahead of a lot of communities that are just trying to educate the public on the benefit of trails," Smith said. She said that ultimately TRED's goal is to connect the four colleges, Berry, Shorter, Georgia Northwestern and Georgia Highlands, various neighborhoods and have people understand not only the health and recreational benefits, but be able to better use the trails as part of the overall transportation network.
Saturday, actually the first Saturday in every June, is designated as National Trails Day. Cave Spring will host ceremonies just south of town to dedicate approximately four newly carved miles of the Pinhoti Trail, which connects Flagg Mountain in the Talladega National Forest of Alabama to the Benton MacKaye Trail in the Cohutta Wilderness northeast of Chatsworth. The MacKaye Trail eventually links up with the Appalachian Trail.
Rome has a wealth of both hard-surfaced trails as well as dirt — urban wilderness — trails for joggers, walker and bike riders.
The Heritage Riverways Trail network in the downtown area includes close to eight miles of paved surface that spoke out from the Ellen Axson Wilson statue at the Town Green. The urban wilderness trails include paths on Jackson Hill, Garrard Park, the Marshall Forest, Lock and Dam park as well as the Pinhoti Trail, which includes some dirt and highway walk sections up the western flank of the county. Woodsy trails are also popular at the Lock and Dam Park and the Pocket Recreation area.
Many of the community parks throughout the city and county also have small loop-type trails.