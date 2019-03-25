State Mutual Stadium just got a fresh coat of paint and new carpeting, and a lighting upgrade is slated to be done before the Rome Braves' home opener on April 11.
Floyd County Facilities Manager Ryan Davis said much of the county's share of improvements to the publicly owned stadium was done in-house, with inmate labor.
"It was a lot of bang for the buck. It's going to look really good," Davis told members of the public works committee Monday.
The Braves' administration picked out the colors, he said, and county crews painted the suites, offices and the Three Rivers Club restaurant. All the carpet was replaced and some new carpet laid over hardwood in the restaurant.
The Floyd County Commission approved a contract with Georgia Power Co. earlier this month to convert the stadium and two parking decks to energy-efficient LED lighting. Davis said the stadium is the first location on the list and Georgia Power crews were onsite fully a week before expected.
"The team arrives at the end of this week and then goes on the road. We needed to get the clubhouse knocked out before the team got there," he explained.
The concourse will be brighter when fans arrive. Davis said the new lights will have more lumens and cast a glow more like daylight as opposed to the older, yellower lights.
"We got seven pallets of materials delivered today and it's all lights that will be installed," he said.
A contracting crew also is inside, working on leaks in the sheetrock. Davis said the caulk between the concrete joints is splitting and letting in the rain.
"It's elastic, but it becomes brittle over time. Structurally, the concrete's all in good shape," he said.
The Braves organization recently signed a new 10-year contract with the county to keep their low-A affiliate at the stadium off Veterans Memorial Highway. That kicked off a multi-million-dollar improvement plan, which will continue after the 2019 season ends.
The company is putting in a so-far undisclosed amount, aimed at expanding the fan experience and the store. The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package also contains $2 million for the facility.