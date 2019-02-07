The Floyd County Commission signed off today on an extension of the county's contract with the Braves organization to stay at State Mutual Stadium for up to 12 more years.
"This is Braves Country," said Jim Jones, Rome Braves assistant general manager. "We're proud to be here."
County Manager Jamie McCord said the contract extension calls for two more years under the current provisions followed by two five-year options to renew.
"It's been a great public-private partnership over the past 17 years or so," McCord said.
A 15-month SPLOST approved by voters in 2001 raised $15 million to build the stadium, which opened in 2003. The contract was updated in 2011 to include the Braves Miracle Field of Rome, a specially constructed mini-stadium for Challenger League baseball.
Under the current contract with the Braves, the team performs daily upkeep and routine maintenance at the county-owned stadium. The county is responsible for major repairs, renovations and improvements.
A separate stadium fund is maintained with revenue from the county's share of season ticket sales, naming rights and an annual fee.
The signed contract clears the way for stadium improvements funded with a $2 million earmark in the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
New locker rooms, a larger store and a banquet pavilion are among the upgrades planned. The franchise also intends to make some changes to the facility, although McCord said they're still working on an architectural plan.
Press release from the Rome Braves franchise:
“The Atlanta Braves are excited to continue our relationship with Floyd County in making State Mutual Stadium the home of the Rome Braves for at least seven more years,” said Chip Moore, Atlanta Braves Executive Vice President, Minor League Affiliates & Strategic Planning.
With the current lease set to expire at the conclusion of the 2020 baseball season, the Braves and Floyd County agreed to terms on a new seven-year lease extension which will commence now and run through the 2025 season. At that point the parties have a five-year option that, if picked up, would run through the 2030 season in Rome.
“Today we announced a new contract extending the partnership between Floyd County and the Atlanta Braves,” said Scotty Hancock, Chair of Floyd County Commission. “This extension is exciting for all of Rome-Floyd County and Northwest Georgia. The level of talent the Braves showcase in Rome is unsurpassed. We look forward to the impact this relationship continues to have in driving economic development for the region as well as bringing a high level of a quality of life to local citizens and travelers alike.”
“Since we began discussions on State Mutual Stadium in 2001, we have enjoyed a great working relationship with the Floyd County Board of Commissioners and current County Manager Jamie McCord along with previous county managers,” Moore added. “The lease extension exemplifies this great partnership with Floyd County, and we are excited about what the future holds for the Rome Braves and surrounding area.”
State Mutual Stadium is currently undergoing some minor improvements and cosmetic facelifts to various areas, both interior and exterior, around the ballpark in preparation for the 2019 season. Immediately following completion of the 2019 season, fans will see much more activity around the ballpark as major renovations begin in preparation for Opening Day 2020. As voted on in Floyd County’s 2017 SPLOST package, the ballpark will undergo some major renovations thanks to voters’ SPLOST passage. With that vote, the Braves also agreed and will fund some additional renovations and additions themselves to further enhance the fan experience.
The Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves relocated from Macon to Rome in 2003. The upcoming fall renovations are the first major changes to the facility since it opened. During the past 16 years, the Rome Braves have captured two South Atlantic League Championships (2003 & 2016). Fans from all over Northwest Georgia make the trek to Rome to see some of the nation’s top baseball talent. Current major league stars including Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Brian McCann all saw action at State Mutual Stadium.
The 2019 season marks the Rome Braves 17th season at State Mutual Stadium. The home schedule begins on Thursday, April 11 against the Greenville Drive at 7:00 PM. Season tickets, mini ticket plans and individual game tickets are on sale now. For more information, contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5100.