Rome Board of Education met Tuesday night for their monthly caucus and meeting where they discussed a new addition to the sexual health class, celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month and voted on adopting a new phone system.
The board met for caucus at 4 p.m. and discussed the meeting agenda as well as the early planning stages of the Super Showcase. The event will be at the Forum River Center next July with the school system giving away school supplies. The details of the showcase are still in the works, however the board is looking for local businesses and churches to sponsor the event. The board then went into closed session before the meeting began to discuss legal and personnel matters.
During the regular board meeting Leslie Dixon, director of school improvement, gave a brief presentation recommending the DVD program “Flirting or Hurting” be added to the 9th-12th grade sexual education curriculum. The DVD and curriculum focuses on what constitutes as sexual harassment. It presents realistic and dramatic scenarios as well as a round table discussion of the content. The material was viewed by a committee of community members who approved it for use in the school system. The board voted unanimously to add it to the curriculum.
Dixon also gave a brief presentation on the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations that all of the city schools took part in. One of the ways the schools celebrated was through morning announcements and featuring Spanish-speaking students, hosting luncheons and creating displays.
The board also voted to approve an update of their landline services which would create a return on investment in a year and a half, according to Matt Stover, director of technology and network services. Board members also heard a report from Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams on the CCRPI scores the school system recently received. Williams said Rome City Schools actually ranked second in its Northwest Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency compared to other Title One schools. The school system was short of the state average by about two points, but this was a better score than previous years. She also added that due to a new formula, many other school systems also saw a change in their scores.
The board went over a second reading of the concussion management policy for student athletes and then adjourned its meeting.