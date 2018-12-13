The Rome City Board of Education met Tuesday night for the last time of the calendar year to vote on the construction manager for the planned college and career academy, as well as other minor budget items.
The choice was made by a committee who looked at seven different construction companies who all submitted proposals to the school. The committee graded the companies in six categories, each with a different weight.
The companies were graded on firm history, which counted as 20 points, relevant experience was worth 25 points, financial information was worth 15 points, claims history was worth 5 points, anticipated schedule for the project was 10 points and fee structure, which was worth 25 points.
The information was presented by Tim Williams, chief operations officer for Rome City Schools. Williams briefly broke down how the fee structure worked and suggested board members vote for J&R Construction to be the construction manager for the college and career academy project.
According to Williams, the fee charged by J&R Construction will be around $600,000, which was the least expensive of the proposals presented to the committee. J&R Construction received the highest score out of the other companies considered, which ultimately contributed to them being chosen as the construction manager of the project. J&R Construction will be overseeing the entire project and a final timetable will be established after bids from drawing subcontractors are received and voted on.
Rome City School superintendent Louis Byars said the estimated project cost for the entire college and career academy project will be around $24 million due to rising construction costs.
Other items discussed at the board meeting included the United Way campaign which saw an increase in donations over last year. Lastly, a vote on 2019’s board meeting schedule which will continue to be on the second Tuesday of the month.