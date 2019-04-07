Rome City Manager Sammy Rich is slated to present his annual State of the City address to the City Commission tonight.
The presentation traditionally includes a look back at the previous year’s accomplishments, an analysis of the city’s current standing and a projection.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St., following a 5 p.m. caucus. Both meetings are open to the public and the regular session is streamed live on the commission’s web page at RomeFloyd.com.
Commissioners also are expected to sign off on a resolution in support of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority’s plans to renovate its Park Homes community on Reservoir Street.
The authority is planning to issue up to $8 million in bonds to convert the 100-unit apartment complex into a Rental Assistance Demonstration project. RAD projects use tax credits to leverage private investment in rehabilitating older public housing into modern, long-term Section 8 housing.
The city is not backing the bonds but federal law requires a housing authority to get approval from the local government before it can issue revenue bonds for a project.
During the caucus, Jeff and Mary Margaret Mauer are scheduled to talk about their proposed Hope Village on the campus of the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital.
Commissioners were on a planning retreat Wednesday when the Global Impact International officials unveiled plans for a “recovery ecosystem” on the vacant 132-acre site off North Division Street. They said they’re eager to hear the details to determine how the city can assist.
“This is one of the most creative, innovative projects in the state of Georgia,” Commissioner Randy Quick said during a retreat discussion.
Hope Village calls for a collaboration among public, private and faith-based organizations to provide services addressing substance abuse and mental health issues. The multi-pronged approach would include residential treatment, transitional recovery housing and out-patient support.