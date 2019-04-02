Rome City Commissioners are heading to Dahlonega Wednesday for a two-day planning retreat at Forrest Hills Resort near Amicalola Falls.
Mayor Bill Collins said the board has a lengthy agenda and the meeting outside the county is aimed at limiting distractions.
"It's an opportunity to be more focused," he said. "We thought if everybody was focused and not interrupted with their daily activities, their jobs, their families, we could get more done."
Plans are to start at 1 p.m. Wednesday with an update from City Attorney Andy Davis on legal policies, procedures and changes that affect city commission operations.
A refresher on board responsibilities and ethics tops the list, and the agenda calls for a discussion that includes commission compensation, the use of electronic devices during meetings and the upcoming city elections.
The second session will cover redevelopment, including the use of local and federal opportunity zones to encourage investment.
The former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property also is on the agenda. An announcement is expected Wednesday about plans to re-use the 132-acre former mental hospital on North Division Street that closed in 2011.
Thursday's meeting is slated to start at around 8:30 a.m. and feature a roundtable discussion of a host of issues ranging from the new economic development model to homelessness, facilities maintenance and marketing the city.
City Manager Sammy Rich said the retreat will be facilitated by Steve Dennis, a Rome-based leadership coach and founder of Motivation Unlimited. Dennis' job will be to keep the talks on track and draw connections between the initiatives that spark enthusiasm.
"There's not one primary issue, one burning issue we need to cover," Rich said. "My hope is for the commissioners to have a chance to dream a little and look at the big picture. ... As long as we come out with a better understanding of where we are and where we're going, it will be a success."
Collins said each commissioner was asked to submit topics they want to delve into and they're going to try to hit them all.
Major items for Thursday are an update on the growing River District across from the city's downtown and a look at partnering with local colleges to help alleviate a shortage of commercial drivers and other workers.
A discussion of the special purpose, local option sales tax packages — the 2013 SPLOST that ended Sunday and the 2017 SPLOST that started Monday — also is planned. Commissioners also may consider a T-SPLOST, to raise money for local transportation projects.
"We'll get as much done as we can," Collins said. "I just hope it's more of a team effort going forward. That's what I want to come out of this."
The board expects to wrap up around 1 p.m. Thursday and head home. The meetings on both days are open to the public.