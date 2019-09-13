For a second day in a row, a temperature of 101 degrees in Rome set a new record, beating the 99 degree high set on Sept. 13, 1927. It tied the highest low of 69 degrees with Sept. 13 of 1902. The average temperature for this Friday the 13th is 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The service is sticking to it's 90 degree prediction for Saturday, with a 30% chance of showers and storms after 3 p.m. and into the evening, so there's little chance of breaking any more records for now, a fact which attendees to outdoor events this weekend will likely appreciate.
The 90-degree days continue Sunday and Monday, with Tuesday creeping up to 92 degrees. The chance of rain drops to 20% for Sunday, then clear and dry Monday and Tuesday.