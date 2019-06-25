Citizen soldiers based out of the National Guard Armory in Rome have just completed a rare back-to-back training exercise at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Members of Georgia Army National Guard 1160th Transportation Co. spent the better part of two months in Joint Readiness Training.
Company Commander Julia Adcock said the unit includes 183 soldiers who train monthly at the armory on Wilshire Road in Rome.
"Our guys did a fantastic job down there," Adcock said. "They had one platoon in a rotation and another platoon in a follow-up rotation."
Adcock said the unit is part of a whole brigade that goes down there for the readiness training. The Rome unit is tasked with the movement of military cargo and equipment.
"Big trucks essentially," Adcock said. "It's a big job and not everybody can do it. You have to be able to fight and drive at the same time."
She said the conditions certainly simulate battlefield conditions, which are pretty challenging circumstances for the weekend warriors.
The Joint Readiness Training Center was designed by the Army to provide realistic, stressful scenarios for the training of units that typically are about to be deployed overseas. Adcock, however, said was unaware of any potential deployment for the 1160th Co. The training center has the capability to train complete combat infantry brigade task forces. A large number of the exercises are very specific to mission rehearsal, and is able to integrate Air Force and other military services as well as host-nation and civilian operatives.
Adcock has been a part of the unit since January of 2018. When she is not protecting the country, she works for an ambulance service in the metro-Atlanta area.