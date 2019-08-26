Rome City Commissioners unanimously adopted two ordinances Monday that ban fireworks and all-terrain vehicles on public property.
City Manager Sammy Rich said the regulations clarify their use.
“We all know ATVs can’t be ridden on public streets, but we had a court case thrown out recently because of an ambiguity,” he told the board.
The fireworks ordinance also makes it clear that fireworks are limited to people age 18 and older and they can’t be shot off at parks, recreation areas or other public property without a permit.
The board also approved the annexations of two homes – at 54 Glenda Drive and 28 Crestwood Drive – and several rezonings.
Leeta McDougald won approval for Central Business Commercial zoning at 102 and 104 E. Sixth Ave. The historic house and parking lot a block off Broad Street were zoned for Office-Institutional use.
McDougald said there are no immediate plans for the property.
“It’s getting us in sync with the commercial around us and also to prepare for the future,” she said.
Several members of St. Paul AME Church voiced concerns about the potential use. They were reassured that a business serving alcohol would be barred by state law from locating that close to the church.
Not knowing what might open there also was a bone of contention, but Mayor Bill Collins said citizens have the right to rezone their property without a plan for redevelopment. He also noted that a major change could require a variance or special-use permit, “so there would be an opportunity for further discussion” at that time.
“Our ordinances protect you already,” Commissioner Evie McNiece told the church members.
Commissioners also approved Light Industrial zoning for the old Rome Paper building at 1 E. 15th St.
It was zoned for multi-family residential development in 2009, but the tract is near the railroad tracks and in a flood plain. Owner Steven Walker said LI zoning broadens the potential use of the 1.7-acre site, which is accessed off 16th Street.
Rodrigo Barahona won a special-use permit to sell used cars at his service center at 2203 Shorter Ave. next to Auto Zone.
“The (city) ordinance allows you to do one or the other, but not both,” said Associate Planner Brice Wood.
The number of cars will be limited to about five or 10, due to the available space on the property.
Randy Bowen is asking for Office Institutional zoning for a vacant tract on Widgeon Way next to his CPA office at 251 Technology Parkway. The property had been zoned for Multi-Family Residential use.
“This is to protect my office space as well as the (nearby) Harbin Clinic corporate office space,” Bowen said.