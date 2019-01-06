Rome attorney Christopher P. Twyman has been appointed to serve on the Office of Bar Admissions Board to Determine Fitness of Bar Applicants.
Twyman will join the board this month to begin a five year term at the position.
The Office of Bar Admissions is the administrative arm of the Supreme Court of Georgia and is responsible for the admission of attorneys to the practice of law in the state.
Members of the Board of Bar Examiners and Bar Admissions Board are appointed by the Supreme Court. Boards must certify that applicants are eligible for admission to the state bar.
The Fitness Board is comprised of nine members, six of whom are lawyers and three being members of the public.
Twyman, who is the managing partner at Cox, Byington, Twyman & Johnson, LLP, also serves on the State Bar of Georgia’s Board of Governors as well as the Judicial Council of Georgia Administrative Office of the Courts’ Board of Court Reporting.