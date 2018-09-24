Rome artist Sheila Barron Cox places at Arts Festival at Rose Lawn
Rome artist Sheila Barron Cox was among seven artists chosen as winners from a field of more than 150 at the 43rd Annual Arts Festival at Rose Lawn on Sept. 15 in Cartersville. A total purse of $1,000 was awarded. Serving as judges for the festival were Carrie Anne Parks of Chattanooga and Maggie Smith Kühn of Atlanta.
Cox is a basket weaver who has worked on her craft over the past 25 years. She works primarily with reed, which is found on the interior of bamboo, but also weaves baskets from white ash, white oak and hickory. The artist has received many other awards in the past most recently from Rome’s Chiaha festival in 2016 and 2017.
“I was thrilled to be awarded at Rose Lawn,” said Cox, who said she loves sharing her craft with others and teaches from her Fifth Avenue studio in Rome.