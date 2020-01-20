A large glass ammonia bottle. An old Woolworth's lunch menu. A "COLORED SERVED IN REAR" sign. And a life-sized cardboard cut-out of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
These items and more in the front window of the Rome Area History Museum not only signify actual events occurring in Rome during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, but a local historian's desire to keep history from repeating itself.
"The younger generations don't realize what the previous generations went through for the freedoms they enjoy today," Museum Curator Selena Tilly said Monday after creating the special exhibit over the weekend. "When you hear these stories of what these Main High School students did and how they were treated after being inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., it just breaks your heart."
Waitresses at the C.G. Murphy's lunch counter on Broad Street were instructed to splash ammonia water on the African-American students to discourage them from sitting there, Tilly said.
"When the students were taken to jail, the heat would be turned way up during the day to burn them up and then turned back down at night to try to freeze them," she said. "It was severe mistreatment and something that should never have happened."
Also part of that display is a video of the actual dedication to the students of the Freedom Garden next to the Carnegie Building a few blocks down the street.
"I wanted to put up a speaker system there so you could hear the movie from the street, but the way the front of the building is constructed, we just haven't had the chance to get that done," Tilly said.
The exhibit will be up until Valentine's Day.
Also recently put up on a wall in the back of the museum is the work of South Carolina freelance artist Robert Sanchez. He turned everyday photographs of residents in Rome's Five Points area into paintings.
"All of this -- including the Civil Rights exhibit -- is evolving now since the tourism board will be helping with the museum now," Tilly said. "The goal is to integrate as much of Rome's diverse cultures into new displays and for those of African American, Jewish and Hispanic heritage to help us with it."