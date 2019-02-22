The week’s worth of rain has had a county-wide impact.
According to Tim Herrington, Floyd County Emergency Management director, it could be as late as next week. There should be a significant change in the river levels Saturday, he said Friday evening. In an email at 1 p.m. on Friday, Herrington said the Oostanaula River downtown should crest at or below 29.4 feet with the river sitting at 29.28 feet at that time. (As of 7:45 p.m. Friday, the Oostanaula had reached 29.59 feet.) Of course, there will still be runoff from creeks and other tributaries, he said, but the river levels will begin falling once the rains stop. Over the past week, Floyd County received around five inches of rainfall he added.
As of right now the rain is predicted to stop Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The following week will be sunny said, Herrington, and the grounds should start drying out around Monday or Tuesday.
The effects of the rain has been county-wide, leaving cars stranded, trees down, businesses closed and causing delays in schools. Floyd County Schools delayed classes for two hours Friday morning while Berry Elementary and Middle were forced to cancel school because of a tree falling and hitting the back of Hill Dining Hall, severing two water mains in the process. Sweet Pickles on Broad Street posted a sign on their door that the restaurant was closed due to the weather.
The Rome Area History Museum’s basement was flooded with city workers pumping water out through Thursday night and into Friday. This is not unusual, said Mike Hackett, Water and Sewer Division director for Rome. The water leaks through the walls of the basements on Broad Street when the river gets high.