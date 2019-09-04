As Hurricane Dorian churns up the Florida and Georgia coast, Romans have already begun to gather supplies for those the storm has left behind, with the current focus on the Bahamas.
ServiceMaster by Twins has partnered with Rome Cleaners to begin collecting relief items to send to hurricane damaged areas over the next few days. The drop off location will be at Rome Cleaners which is at 712 Broad St., Glen Davis of ServiceMaster said.
The supplies are intended for the Bahamas, Davis said, however with Hurricane Dorian still working it way up the East Coast it is possible other areas closer to home will see some damage as well.
"Regardless, it will go to hurricane relief," he said.
Donations will be accepted at Rome Cleaners from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday and going until needed. Bottles of water, non-perishable food items, canned goods and diapers are being requested as of right now.
Also, The American Red Cross released the following statement on Wednesday:
"The American Red Cross is working around the clock to prepare for Hurricane Dorian and help people who have been forced to evacuate. The International Federation of the Red Cross has released $500,000 from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund to ensure an immediate supply of cash for the response teams on the ground."
A day after the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the country finished mauling the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, emergency workers had yet to reach some stricken areas.
“Right now there are just a lot of unknowns,” Parliament member Iram Lewis said. “We need help.”
The storm parked over the Bahamas and pounded it for over a day and a half with winds up to 185 mph and torrential rains, swamping neighborhoods in muddy brown floodwaters and destroying or severely damaging thousands of homes.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Britain’s Royal Navy and relief organizations, including the United Nations and the Red Cross, joined the burgeoning effort to rush food and medicine to survivors and lift the most desperate people to safety by helicopter. The U.S. government also dispatched urban search-and-rescue teams.
Dorian, meanwhile, pushed its way northward off the Florida shoreline with reduced but still-dangerous 105 mph winds on a projected course that could sideswipe Georgia and the Carolinas.
An estimated 3 million people in the four states were warned to clear out, and highways leading inland were turned into one-way evacuation routes.